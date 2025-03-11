Tucson voters decide on Proposition 414

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson voters are heading to the polls today to decide on Proposition 414, the only item on the ballot. If approved, the city’s portion of the sales tax would increase from 2.6% to 3.1%, generating an estimated $80 million each year.

The revenue would fund affordable housing, police and fire equipment and workforce development. Supporters, including Tucson’s mayor and first responder unions, argue the tax is necessary to offset declining state funding. Opponents say it places too much burden on taxpayers.

City officials say the increase would be minimal. For example, a $2 purchase would result in an additional penny in sales tax. Sales tax in Tucson does not apply to food or rent.

Voting centers are open until 7 p.m. This is a vote-by-mail election, but ballots can still be dropped off at designated locations across the city.

Ballot drop-off locations:



Department of Housing and Community Development, 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Parks and Recreation Administration, 900 S. Randolph Way

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th St.

Voters can request a replacement ballot from any of the above locations. Ballots can also be dropped off at any of the three branches of the Pima County Recorder's Office.