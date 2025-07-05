Tucson veterans, families celebrate Fourth of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The VFW Post 549 on Tucson's eastside celebrated the Fourth of July with a traditional barbecue throughout Friday. Stuart Jensen is one of the veterans keeping an eye on the grill and he's the commander of the VFW Post 549.

“It’s a day to celebrate our greatness," he said. "I think this is the greatest country in the world."

Jensen was in the army for 29 years, serving in combat all over the world. He said after leaving the military, it's important for service members to support each other and their families. One of those modes of support is the VFW.

“This is where people can come we all have similar experiences, because we’ve all served in combat,” he said.

They hold events throughout the year and will be having a fundraiser at Hooters on July 24th from 3-7p.m.