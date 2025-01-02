Tucson residents share New Year’s resolutions for 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The start of a new year is often a time for reflection and goal-setting. For many Tucsonans, 2025 brings an opportunity to focus on health, self-improvement, and community progress.

Dominic Trejo, a local resident, hopes to adopt a healthier diet as part of his resolution. “I go to the gym already, but I eat pretty bad. I think tracking my meals is a good start,” Trejo said. “Some people say they’ll eat better and don’t stick to it, so I want to avoid that and I think tracking my diet can help.”

Fitness goals are also on the minds of locals like Alix Rubin, who is determined to get back on track. “Like anybody else, I fell off the wagon a little bit. This year, I want to stay consistent because this gym here is for everybody,” Rubin said.

But resolutions aren’t just personal. Trejo mentoned the need for broader community improvements, including better funding for education and infrastructure. “I went to public school here, so I’ve seen the lack of funding firsthand,” he said. “It’d be great to see more investment in schools and maybe better roads, too.”

As Tucsonans look to the future, some offered words of encouragement. “Don’t hold onto things,” Trejo said. “Learn from them and move on, because it’ll only hold you back.”

Rubin added, "Just treat people better and treat yourselves better.”

For many, the new year is a chance to start fresh and work toward a brighter 2025, both for themselves and their community.