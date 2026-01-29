Tucson protesters clash over ICE at 'Resist at Rush Hour' demonstration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tensions over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) brought demonstrators to Tucson streets as part of a nationwide protest against ICE operations.

Protesters said they were standing in solidarity with Minneapolis and neighbors throughout the U.S. to resist ICE in their communities after the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. They also expressed concern about ICE agents in Tucson, saying there's no need for them to be in the area, but not everyone supported their message.

The "Resist at Rush Hour" protest at the corner of Speedway and Wilmot became heated when anti-ICE protesters were confronted by a man questioning their demonstration.

One man, who did not want to be named, opposed the protest and said the demonstrators were spreading lies about the shootings in Minnesota.

"Like how can you go around and say that you're going and trying to support this person that was shot and stuff. I understand it was a tragedy. There's stuff that's called lawful but awful and that stuff happens," he said.

Luther Creed, representing Legislative District 18 Democrats, said he organized the event to support people he believes are being targeted and to oppose President Trump's policies.

"From Trump's grift, his stealing. Right now it's about ICE and all the things that they're doing, the people that they're cruely punishing, even if they're citizens," Creed said.

The man opposing Creed's message said there's a clear line between supporting legal immigration and condemning those who break the law.

"Why do we spread these lies of these people who are supposedly all good? I understand, there's people that I work with that are immigrants and stuff, they're legal immigrants. People that come here legally. I love them, they're perfect people, they're absolutely great. They work hard. They work harder than me. I'll even tell you that straightforward," he said. "They really do, but the people that are doing harm to US citizens. It's US citizens first."

Creed said he cannot trust the government and hopes his voice can make a difference.

"ICE is a gestapo. This is Nazi Germany. We've got to stand up and I don't want to die. I'm 76 years old and I don't want to die and have my grandkids or my kids think that I didn't try to stop this," Creed said.

Organizers of the "Resist at Rush Hour" protest said they will continue to demonstrate Thursday evening on Country Club and Speedway from 4-6:00 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.