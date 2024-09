TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the Eastside.

According to TPD, a man was shot near Speedway and Craycroft, Tuesday evening.

They say he was taken to St. Joseph hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell KGUN 9 no suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story.