Tucson police are investigating a robbery and reported sexual assault at an east side ice cream shop.

Officers responded to the Cold Stone Creamery on East 22nd Street near Harrison Road on Sunday.

The suspect was described as wearing all black and a ski mask.

Police say the suspect fled with cash and has not been found.

Detectives with the Adult Sexual Assault Unit are investigating and have collected video evidence.

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