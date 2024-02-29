Tucson Medical Center opening new Rincon location on the Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There was a lot of buzz on Wednesday afternoon at Tucson Medical Center’s newest hospital, their Rincon location, as tour group after tour group got a sneak peak during their ribbon cutting ceremony.

Amongst the crowd of attendees was the Rincon location’s hospital administrator Heather Beck who oversees all aspects and roles at the new location.

“We really are intended to be community-based and provide at that level,” Beck said.

Beck said they’re going to be doing outreach in the community and build upon the new hospital’s community outside its walls. The new location’s land was picked out in 2005 and construction started over two years ago.

The hospital is going to have 29 inpatient beds and 18 emergency department rooms. After they open the third and fourth floors, the hospital will have 55 beds.

So far they have hired 145 employees, which ranges from doctors and nurses to support staff behind the scenes.

“They’re wonderful to work with and they truly truly care about the community,” Beck commented.

One of the employees at the hospital is Peter Garcia, the manager of inpatient services who oversees several departments such as the respiratory care and the medical surgical unit.

“Being a director at TMC is going to help me here because I will be overseeing multiple different disciplines,” Garcia said.

He said it’s something that he got the opportunity to do with his last role at TMC.

TMC’s Rincon location is also going to have a full service lab and imaging. They will also be serving kids and adults in the emergency room.

Later this year they are also planning to open a labor and delivery department.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity, not just for myself, but for my employees to help the community here,” Garcia said.