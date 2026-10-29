Tucson Fire Department recognizes 7-year-old boy for bravery, helping save his mom's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is recognizing a 7-year-old boy on Tucson’s Eastside for calling 911 when his mother experienced a seizure.

Joe knew his mother needed help, even though he did not know what was happening.

During the 911 call, Joe told the operator, “Hi, my mom… she’s knocked out.”

When the operator asked if his mother was awake, Joe responded, “Kind of.”

The 911 call was answered by Klaudia Altamirano.

“Even though he was scared, he was very composed," Altamirano explains.

Joe’s mother, Allecia, said she was experiencing a seizure, something she had never experienced before.

“It’s been really emotional to see some familiar faces that were there that day," Allecia explains, mentioning that she is grateful to meet the firefighters who helped save her life that day.

Altamirano said moments like this make her job meaningful.

“It is different versus hearing them on the phone, putting a face to the caller and his mom… It's very, again, this job is very rewarding especially when you get to see the people or person that you were able to help," Altamirano explains.

The Tucson Fire Department wanted Joe to know how much his actions meant that day.

Athena Kehoe Joe receiving his Citizen Award

Assistant Chief Greg Hoffman praised Joey for his actions and explained why the department considers him a hero.

“We are really proud of you and what you did for your mom. What you did for your mom was extraordinary, which is why we call you a hero, OK? And I don't say that lightly.”

Hoffman also said, "Joe's calm, decisive actions helped his mother get the medical care she urgently needed. For his bravery and selflessness, the Tucson Fire Department, the crew of Engine 21, is honored to present Joe Fennell with this Citizen Award.”

Joe received a tour of the fire station and said he was happy he could help out his mom, as well as comfort his younger brother during that day.

“I’m just grateful that my mom is still alive right now," Joe said.