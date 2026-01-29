Tucson Fire crews respond to house fire on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire responded to a house fire in the 6300 block of East Calle Bellatrix near 22nd and Wilmot just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the carport of a single-story home. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, limiting damage inside the house.

Radiant heat from the fire caused damage to a neighboring home, including cracked windows, melted paint, and weather stripping. The fire was brought under control by 6:28 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.