Tucson Fire Captain passes baton to son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire Captain Kassandra Oberdank is proud to see her son, Brock Oberdank, follow in her footsteps, creating a mother-son legacy.

After 27 years of service, Kassandra reflects on her career as she watches Brock step into the same role. "I definitely think that he is smart and certainly physically capable. It’s a great career," she said.

Brock, inspired by his mother’s dedication, pursued public service early on. "I was always interested in public service. I was in the military for four years right out of high school as a combat medic. When I got out, I heard the fire department was hiring, so I applied, and here I am today," Brock said.

Growing up, Brock admired his mother’s hard work and resilience. "I mean she's one of the toughest people I know. She won’t let anything stop her, and I admire that about her. I kind of want to make that part of my personality as well," he said.

Kassandra, who has never felt any special challenges as a woman in the fire department, views herself as just another member of the team. "I just consider myself one of the guys. I don’t feel like I’ve had any special challenges just because I’m a woman," she said.

When Brock graduated from the academy, Kassandra decided to delay her retirement to eventually work alongside her son. "We haven’t actually worked together so far, but hopefully, that will change," she said.

Despite not working directly together yet, Brock appreciates the advice from his mother, even if it sometimes comes with a bit of embarrassment. "She knows how to embarrass me, so the more she stays away from the station, the better for now," Brock said.