Tucson entrepreneur competes in national contest to expand food sustainability efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jesse Lopez, founder of Seed to Stomach, is on a mission to help Tucson families grow their own food and eat healthy on a budget. Now, he’s competing in a national contest that could provide a financial boost to expand his impact.

Lopez launched Seed to Stomach in May 2024, initially providing seeds and gardening advice to local families. Since then, the program has grown to include garden-building services.

“We’re no longer just providing seeds and information,” Lopez said. “Now, we’re also teaching people how to build and develop their own gardens, or we can come to your house and build one for you.”

Seed to Stomach is competing in the Entrepreneur of Impact contest, a national competition that supports businesses making a difference. Out of 1,200 businesses, Seed to Stomach is currently number two in its group.

“They’re looking for the best new up-and-coming business,” Lopez said. “For us, teaching people sustainable living is one of the most important things. This competition gives us a chance to take our mission to the next level.”

Lopez hopes to win the competition to further his efforts in fighting food insecurity and helping more families across Tucson have the opportunity to grow their own food.

“Our mission is simple: to teach people how to grow their own food and empower them,” he said. “This contest helps us share that mission on a larger scale.”

Voting for Entrepreneur of Impact is open now, and you can support Seed to Stomach on their website.