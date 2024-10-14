Tucson Eastside residents voice concerns over road conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents on Tucson’s Eastside are raising concerns about the deteriorating condition of roads, particularly along Camino Seco. While some repairs have been made, local officials say more improvements are still needed.

Ward 2 Councilman Paul Cunningham acknowledged the rough state of Camino Seco between 22nd Street and Broadway, calling it “unacceptable” and said resurfacing should take place over the next three years.

“The northern part of Camino Seco has already been resurfaced, from Speedway to Wrightstown,” Cunningham said. “The remaining one-mile stretch is our focus now.”

Funding for these repairs comes from a mix of city, state, and regional sources, with ongoing efforts to improve road conditions on the Eastside. So far, 15 neighborhoods over the past nine years have seen improvements. Cunningham says his office is committed to long-term maintenance to keep roads in good condition and residents with concerns can contact his office directly.