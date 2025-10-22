Tucson couple shares personal journey ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As families across Tucson prepare to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend, one local couple is stepping forward with their own reason for walking.

Sarah Thomas was going about her normal routine when life took an unexpected turn. A simple outing to a nearby cactus nursery led to a fall, a hospital visit, and ultimately, a diagnosis.

“They did an MRI and said, you ought to see a neurologist, and we did immediately, and that's when they came up with the Alzheimer's diagnosis,” Derek says.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 7 million Americans are currently living with the disease. Still, for Sarah, hearing those words didn’t feel real at first. “He said I had Alzheimer's. No, I don’t. I was angry,” Sara explains.

Derek says he initially blamed himself for not noticing the signs earlier. “It's such a gradual thing when you're living with someone day to day, you don't always notice that there are changes in behavior.”

Eventually, though, he came to a powerful realization, this wasn’t something he could have prevented. “But if you missed something, you can't feel bad about it because you can't fix what's already happened, and also you can't change your partner.”

They reached out to the Alzheimer’s Association for support. They said they have connected with support groups and have received resources that have made a huge impact on their journey.

“Don't try to do this by yourself, either as a patient or as a caregiver,” Derek says, “Get help, rely on your friends, and believe me, if you ask your friends for help, they will help.”

Alzheimer's Association Previous Walk to End Alzheimer's

This Saturday, they will join others walking to raise awareness and support for Alzheimer’s research and care. “We've got some friends coming in from out of town to join us, so that's gonna be fun, people we haven't seen for a while," Derek says.

Now, they’re adjusting to this new chapter together, taking it one day at a time.

“I think we're kind of accepting the path we're on, and we're just concentrating on living as good a life as we can," Derek explains.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place at Reid Park this Saturday. If you’d like to participate, register in advance here. The walk itself is free, but donations are encouraged.