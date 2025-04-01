​​Tucson couple advocates for solar tax credits on Capitol Hill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson couple recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with lawmakers about preserving federal solar energy tax credits. Gwenn and Malcolm Herman, who installed solar panels on their home in 2022, say the credits were crucial in making their transition to renewable energy affordable.

Before switching to solar, the Hermans faced steep electricity bills totaling around $1,700 annually. Thanks to the federal tax credits, their electricity expenses dropped dramatically to just $140 in 2024. The couple says their electricity bill from last month totaled $0.

“Our purpose for going to D.C. was to express support in our own way,” said Malcolm Herman. “I handed out print-outs of my personal electricity bill. I don’t think they could believe that we had a zero electricity bill.”

“By April the following year, we were able to claim the tax credits. We got a 30 percent tax credit from the federal taxes, so that’s what made it affordable,” said Malcolm Herman. “Without that, it would have been way out of our budget.”

Concerned that the tax credits may not be renewed in the upcoming federal budget, the Hermans met with Arizona lawmakers, including Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego and Representative Juan Ciscomani. They discussed the financial and environmental benefits of solar energy, hoping to garner continued support for the program.

“We went to Representative Ciscomani’s office and met with his staff there,” said Gwenn Herman. “And they said he was 100 percent onboard with solar.”

Beyond lowering energy bills, the Hermans believe that promoting solar energy can bolster Arizona’s local economy by supporting small businesses and expanding solar manufacturing.

“We have natural energy here from the sun all the time,” Gwenn said. “Especially if we get some more companies building solar panels and equipment here. It’ll be good for the economy and create jobs. It seems like a no-brainer because we’re in Arizona.”

The tax credits were included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law by President Biden. The credits are set to expire this year unless renewed by Congress. Supporters are concerned the credits will disappear as the Trump Administration has cancelled grants related to green energy in recent months.

However, Republican members of Congress have shown support for the program.

“It’s bipartisan,” Gwenn said. “Both sides of the aisle are for solar.”

The Herman’s advocacy comes as 21 Republican members of Congress, including Ciscomani, recently signed a letter in support of solar tax credits. The Hermans remain hopeful that this bipartisan backing will influence the final budget decision.

“All we can hope is that those 21 signatories of that bill hold some sway,” Malcolm Herman said. “Because for them, it’s really crucial to maintain local businesses.”

Malcolm holds hope that Rep. Ciscomani will continue supporting the credits. “He realizes what an important asset this is to the local economy.”

He appreciates the time given to the couple. “I felt encouraged that people were willing to see us,” he said. “I feel like we’d done our job as constituents, we’d made our point.”

The couple’s points were nuanced, focusing on the needs and resources of different areas across the country.

“We’re not saying that everyone in the country has to have solar,” he said. “But if you’re talking about all-of-the-above, which the administration is at the moment, then for the people who have sun, then solar should be an integral part.”

Gwenn says the nation will lose out if the credits are allowed to expire.

“A lot of people and communities are not going to be able to afford it because it’s too expensive,” Gwenn said. “That’s a shame because we’re losing something that’s free.”

The federal budget, which includes decisions on solar tax credits, is currently in the reconciliation process.