Tucson Auto Museum moves to new 26,000-square-foot home near Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After more than a decade in a warehouse, the Tucson Auto Museum is now rolling into the spotlight with a new, expanded location at 4825 N. Sabino Canyon Road. The move provides more space, increased visibility, and the opportunity to welcome more visitors—including hikers and tourists frequenting the popular outdoor destination.

"The old place was great but this allows us a lot more space," said Executive Director Dave Johnson. "This is conducive to year-round visits."

KGUN 9 | Kenny Darr A little something for everyone at the Tucson Auto Museum's new home on the eastside, 4825 N. Sabino Canyon Road.

The 26,000-square-foot facility, formerly home to the iconic Hidden Valley Inn restaurant, houses more than 80 rare and classic cars. Visitors can explore everything from Ferraris and Corvettes to vintage Mustangs, and even a fully-operational 'Batmobile'.

"The museum has a little something for everybody," he said. "And the fact that you can get in this one and it runs and drives, it’s just an incredible example of what we offer here at the museum."

KGUN 9 | Kenny Darr

Each car in the museum has a story, whether it’s a Hollywood relic or a one-of-a-kind prototype. One such example is a 1948 Comet, the only known model of its kind left in the world.

“The first one, no one knows where it is,” Johnson said. “So we have the only one known to exist in the world right now.”

Beyond the impressive collection of automobiles, the museum offers additional amenities, including a retail store, a 120-person meeting space available for public use, and an on-site broadcast booth.

Johnson, a longtime car enthusiast, hopes the new location will help bring more eyeballs to the museum and cement it as a must-see destination for both locals and tourists.

The Tucson Auto Museum is open five days a week and operates year-round.