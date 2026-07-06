Treasures and More blends affordable shopping with community support

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A resale store called Treasures and More on the Eastside is doing more than just offering discounted items.

The store, located at 5527 E. Pima St., is operated by Miracle Center. The organization says purchases and donations at Treasures and More help support the work of Miracle Center and Gap Ministries.

Athena Kehoe Furniture

For volunteer James Metz, the store has been part of his recovery journey.

“It's a very magical place,” Metz explains, “it’s a safe place to make those fine-tuning adjustments that you need to get back out into the world.”

Metz says volunteering at the store has helped him as he works to rebuild his life.

“This is a very tightly woven community here; this is home for me. No matter what kind of crappy morning I may be having, I can count on when I get here, there's so much love and beautiful energy that it just, it just inspires me,” Metz says.

Athena Kehoe Tools inside the store

Manager Jennifer McPheron said helping people is at the heart of the store's mission.

“We give free clothing to the homeless; we also partner with agencies around the city for developmentally delayed adults that come here and do work training. We do stuff with job training,” McPheron explains.

Athena Kehoe Bins outside

The store also offers discounted groceries for people looking to stretch their budgets. “We offer discount groceries to people in need, or it's just people who want to save on groceries because they're expensive,” McPheron says.

Shoppers can also find clothing, shoes, furniture, housewares, tools and clearance items. “We try to keep books relatively inexpensive. They're four for $1. That's all, because we want to encourage people to read,” McPheron explains.

McPheron says the store has faced some challenges over the years. “Vandalism has become a real problem; we've had so many break-ins." She said she hopes people who need help will reach out instead of stealing. “You don't have to steal; you can just ask, and we'll help them to the best that we can, and if we can't, then we can give them referrals to resources that can help them,” McPheron says.

Metz says he hopes more people will stop by the store, whether by shopping, volunteering or seeking support. “A lot of us have had a really rough time in our lives, and being here really elevates us, and it reinforces the better version of myself that I've become."