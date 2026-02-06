TPD looking for public's help identifying Park Place shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, a shooting happened in front of the Park Place Mall. Detectives from the Shooting Investigations Unit are seeking the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect (three images below).

On January 31, the Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting on Broadway Blvd. in front of the shopping center. A male juvenile was found with gunshot trauma to his lower extremities. Detectives believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

TPD has released surveillance photos, seen here. The suspect is described as a male, thin build, 15-18 years old, with a thin mustache and acne on his chin. He was wearing a distinctive backpack and possibly grey Jordans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 88-CRIME, where you can remain anonymous.