This Tucson organization is 'changing lanes' on addiction recovery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you were just hanging out in Udall Park, it would look like your average pick-up softball game.

While competition in the four-team tournament is fierce, it's the challenges off the field that the players are trying to win.

"When you get into recovery, a lot of us we don't know how to live sober," Lenny Simons says. "This allows a way for us to get back into the community, doing things here in Tucson."

Everyone on the field is either in addiction recovery, they're supporting someone in recovery, or they are pretrial or probation officers.

Adam Klepp

Lenny Simons has been clean for over a decade. He decided to start Changing Lanes Recovery to help others down a path which was hard for him to start on his own.

“I did a lot of damage to Tucson. I did a lot of damage as far as my crimes were. So starting this program, this agency, is kind of like making amends for all the damage that I’ve done," Simons said.

Jeannette Garcia is one of Simons' clients.

“There was drugs, alcohol, relationships. Love was an addiction for me," Garcia said. "And it’s okay to say you need help. That’s true strength.”

Adam Klepp

Garcia turned to Changing Lanes Recovery for help, saying the group setting helps foster community and get people who need help back on their feet.

"Changing Lanes offers a program that is a women's group, so we can come together with no judgment," Garcia said. "It's a sisterhood what we've built, and it's one of my favorite groups to go to.

The big events like this one at Udall Park are a way for all of Simons' clients to begin creating meaningful relationships back within Tucson.

Adam Klepp Lenny Simons

"That's the whole goal," Simons says. "To build this community and have them feel like they're part of something."

While Simons provides much of his treatment to his clients for free, it still all costs money. Changing Lanes Recovery is a nonproft, 501(c)(3) organization that is always accepting donations.

If you know someone who needs help, or want to help yourself, you can visit the Changing Lanes Recovery website by clicking this link.