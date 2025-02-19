Tariffs drive up cost of veterinary care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rising veterinary costs are making pet care more expensive for families across the U.S., and Tucson pet owners are feeling the impact.

Experts say tariffs on medical supplies—many of which come from Asia and China—are driving up prices for medications, surgical tools, and other essentials.

"Where it impacts us the most is in the consumables, the generic drugs, the equipment we buy," said Douglas Patriquin, CEO of Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit.

While some veterinarians are shifting to domestic suppliers, emergency veterinary clinics are being hit hardest due to their need for a large stock of medications and equipment and people here in Tucson have noticed.

"It seems like when I took her to the emergency place when she got sick, it was way more expensive than I thought it would be," said pet owner Jill Gookin.

Experts say that delaying care due to cost concerns can lead to more severe and expensive health issues for pets, and if your pet is experiencing health problems to take them into the vet as soon as possible.