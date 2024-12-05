Tanque Verde Market moves to open at Tucson Country Day School

The Tanque Verde Market will soon set up their tents and shops at Tucson Country Day School on Wrightstown Road.

Even though market founders say their vendors had a financially successful year last year at their original site, leaders said the move will give more than 60 small businesses an outdoor space where they can showcase their goods and better mingle with shoppers.

Tanque Verde Market will be open this Saturday at its new spot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Founder Michelle Bullock started the market with a goal of giving Eastside families a place they can come together. With their popularity, Bullock said, they now need to give visitors and entrepreneurs more physical space to truly enjoy a market focused on celebrating local roots.

"Markets really facilitate community and bring together local businesses, people, and families," Bullock said. In looking for a new site to host the market, Bullock said Tucson Country Day School made sense because as an institution, they too focus on connecting with communities in service.

The new venue will also give families added benefits of having a school infrastructure for young children to play, and a place where parents and children can find ideas for their own ventures.

Teryn Thress, owner of Alcove Tucson gift shop, said the family focus offers unique perspective compared to other local markets.