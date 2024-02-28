Sweet Tomatoes now hiring: one step closer to Eastside reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans of Sweet Tomatoes on Tucson's Eastside can get a little more excited...as it appears the buffet is one step closer to opening.

A post on Twitter says the location is now hiring for all positions.

Sweet Tomatoes closed during the COVID-19 pandemic as buffets were hit hard during lockdowns.

We're baaaaaack!



We missed everyone so much! Please follow our new @sweettomatoes account as all updates will be posted there moving forward!



If you're local to the Tucson area and would like to join our team, click the link in our bio to apply! pic.twitter.com/StNnzrgN0t — Sweet Tomatoes / Souplantation (@souplantation) February 26, 2024

Located at Broadway and Wilmot, the new owners are remodeling the interior for the big reopen.

If you're interested in applying to work at Sweet Tomatoes, you can follow this link.