Sweet Tomatoes now hiring: one step closer to Eastside reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans of Sweet Tomatoes on Tucson's Eastside can get a little more excited...as it appears the buffet is one step closer to opening.
A post on Twitter says the location is now hiring for all positions.
Sweet Tomatoes closed during the COVID-19 pandemic as buffets were hit hard during lockdowns.
We're baaaaaack!— Sweet Tomatoes / Souplantation (@souplantation) February 26, 2024
We missed everyone so much! Please follow our new @sweettomatoes account as all updates will be posted there moving forward!
If you're local to the Tucson area and would like to join our team, click the link in our bio to apply! pic.twitter.com/StNnzrgN0t
Located at Broadway and Wilmot, the new owners are remodeling the interior for the big reopen.
If you're interested in applying to work at Sweet Tomatoes, you can follow this link.
——-
Sean Newgent has been with KGUN9 since January of 2020 and is Good Morning Tucson's executive producer. He graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is a critic and cultural commentator. Share your story ideas and important issues with Sean by emailing sean.newgent@kgun9.com.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE