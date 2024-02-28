Watch Now
Sweet Tomatoes now hiring: one step closer to Eastside reopening

Revamped Tucson location is preparing to open soon.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 10:40:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans of Sweet Tomatoes on Tucson's Eastside can get a little more excited...as it appears the buffet is one step closer to opening.

A post on Twitter says the location is now hiring for all positions.

Sweet Tomatoes closed during the COVID-19 pandemic as buffets were hit hard during lockdowns.

Located at Broadway and Wilmot, the new owners are remodeling the interior for the big reopen.

If you're interested in applying to work at Sweet Tomatoes, you can follow this link.

