Sun Tran driver assaulted at Udall Park bus stop, police said

KGUN 9
Police respond to an assault at Udall Park.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department said a Sun Tran bus driver was assaulted at a drop-off location near Udall Park.

According to investigators, a suspect became confrontational with the driver.

Police said the driver got off the bus, and the suspect followed, continuing to confront him before hitting him with one or more rocks.

The suspect then fled on another Sun Tran bus. Efforts to locate him are still underway, police said.

Detectives with TPD’s aggravated assault unit responded to the scene, TPD said.

Police said the driver’s injuries were described as minor.

