Summer hours begin at Udall Park Farmers Market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The heat is here, so new summer hours begin this Friday at the Udall Park Farmers Market. The weekly Eastside market is hosted by Heirloom Farmers Markets.

The updated hours are from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

With more than 40 vendors for Tucson’s families to enjoy, shoppers have a wide variety of options to choose from. That ranges from products like locally roasted coffee to organic produce and pet products.

The farmers market accepts SNAP/EBT and offers the matching program Double Up Food Bucks Arizona.

Udall Park is located on the Eastside at 2173 N. Sabino Canyon Rd.

Find more details about the Udall Park Farmers Market here.