Summer heat brings surge in car trouble, Tucson mechanics warn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures soar in Tucson, mechanics are seeing a rise in heat-related car problems and they say the worst may be yet to come.

Rick Becker, owner of Monsoon Automotive, said his shop is already seeing a wave of cooling system failures as the summer heat pushes vehicles to their limit.

“Anything in the vehicle gets hotter the hotter it gets outside,” Becker said. “Just like people, cars don’t like extreme heat.”

Common issues include tire blowouts, battery failures and overheating engines. Becker urges drivers to get their vehicles checked before hitting the road, mentioning that even small issues can quickly become major problems in the desert heat.

He also recommends keeping emergency supplies, especially extra water, in the car in case of a breakdown in remote areas. Electric vehicle owners should be aware that heavy air conditioning use can drain battery range more quickly than expected.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, nearly one in four summer vehicle breakdowns are heat-related. And with Tucson averaging more than 110 days above 100 degrees each year, a little preparation could go a long way.