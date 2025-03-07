Southern Arizona veterans on Veterans Affairs layoffs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is laying off another 80,000 employees nationwide.
After an internal memo leaked Wednesday, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins released a video on the official Department of Veterans Affairs YouTube, confirming the cuts.
“Our goal is to reduce V.A. employment level to our 2019 end-strength numbers—roughly 398,000 employees— from our current level of approximately 470,000 employees," Collins said. "Now that’s a 15% decrease. We’re going to accomplish this without making cuts to healthcare or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries.”
Some veterans aren't sure that's possible.
