Southern Arizona veterans on Veterans Affairs layoffs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is laying off another 80,000 employees nationwide.

After an internal memo leaked Wednesday, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins released a video on the official Department of Veterans Affairs YouTube, confirming the cuts.

“Our goal is to reduce V.A. employment level to our 2019 end-strength numbers—roughly 398,000 employees— from our current level of approximately 470,000 employees," Collins said. "Now that’s a 15% decrease. We’re going to accomplish this without making cuts to healthcare or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries.”

Some veterans aren't sure that's possible.

Watch the video for a reaction from Southern Arizona Navy veteran and advocate.

If you're a veteran looking to get VA services in Tucson, you can find current wait times here.