Southern Arizona search and rescue crews save hikers in Kimball Canyon

Posted at 4:03 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 06:03:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a busy weekend for the Southern Arizona Search and Rescue Association over on the Eastside of town.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, SARA was hosting training exercises in Tanque Verde Canyon. The canyon has a lot of difficult terrain, which allows the organization to hold unique drills specific to the area.

Just one day later on Sunday, SARA members were back in action after a group of hikers got stuck in Kimball Canyon. According to the organization, the group became lost in the steep terrain of the area and were unable to get themselves out.

Hikers rescued in Kimball Canyon

SARA members were able to reach the group, give them water and help them get back on the trail.

Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.

