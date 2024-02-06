Southern Arizona search and rescue crews save hikers in Kimball Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a busy weekend for the Southern Arizona Search and Rescue Association over on the Eastside of town.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, SARA was hosting training exercises in Tanque Verde Canyon. The canyon has a lot of difficult terrain, which allows the organization to hold unique drills specific to the area.

Just one day later on Sunday, SARA members were back in action after a group of hikers got stuck in Kimball Canyon. According to the organization, the group became lost in the steep terrain of the area and were unable to get themselves out.

SARA members were able to reach the group, give them water and help them get back on the trail.