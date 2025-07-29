Some Eastside residents raise health concerns about underground storage tanks amid Circle K planning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A proposed Circle K development near Houghton and Tanque Verde is drawing opposition from some Eastside residents, who are raising concerns not just about traffic and noise, but what lies underground.

Jim Trego, a local resident and President of the Tanque Verde Valley Association (TVVA), says the community deserves more transparency when it comes to underground storage tanks (USTs), which are commonly installed at gas stations.

“I believe that it is about time that the public becomes aware of the situation, its potential impact on their health and well-being,” Trego said in an email to KGUN 9.

KGUN 9 View of part of land bought by Circle K

He points out that Arizona’s laws don’t clearly regulate where underground fuel tanks can be installed.

Chris Marks works for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), which regulates USTs across the state.

“Your typical corner gas station or retail facility has underground storage tanks,” Marks explains. “These are large storage tanks that are buried, as the name suggests, underground, where they hold fuel and other substances that can then be used to dispense, in the case of your corner gas station, fuel to your vehicle.”

According to ADEQ, Arizona law requires owners or operators of USTs to notify the agency within 24 hours if there’s a suspected or confirmed release.

“Whether it’s a suspected release or confirmed, state law requires that the owner or operator notify ADEQ within 24 hours of becoming aware,” Marks explains, “Then that triggers their requirements to begin their investigation.”

“There is no federal or Arizona state underground storage tank law that restricts where these tanks can be installed,” Marks confirmed.

UST systems are built with double-walled tanks and monitoring systems that detect potential leaks.

“With an underground storage tank, you have the tank itself that is holding the product,” Marks says, “Then there's another tank around it. Essentially, there’s a small gap in there, and that’s where the monitoring for that tank is done to identify if there's any potential releases or compromise of the primary tank.”

Still, residents like Trego say the burden should not fall on the public to raise red flags about projects involving fuel storage, especially when they’re planned close to residential areas.

