Sinkhole alert: 2 lanes closed on Grant between Wilmot & Craycroft

A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) alerts drivers of a sinkhole in the Westbound lanes of Grant Road between Wilmot and Craycroft.

The sinkole has caused traffic to be reduced to one lane of travel, per the DTM office.

The HAWK rossing at Grant and Sahaura is also being closed for safety.

DTM states the work is expected to take two to three days to complete.

DTM asks that you please drive with caution and avoid the area if you can.

Report a typo

