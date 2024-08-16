Seed to Stomach empowers Tucson residents to grow their own food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A community effort is helping Tucson's residents grow their own food in the city's harsh desert environment. The Seed to Stomach program, founded by Jesse Lopez, teaches families sustainable gardening practices to help them save money and eat healthier.

“We want to educate people on how to grow their own fruits and vegetables, save money doing it, and learn how to cook and preserve their harvests,” Lopez said.

The program focuses on using heirloom seeds and natural gardening methods, allowing participants to know exactly what goes into their food. Lopez mentioned how important it is to grow your own produce, especially in an era dominated by genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

“When you’re growing your own food, you know what’s in the soil, what chemicals were used, and if any pesticides were applied. You’re aware of every step,” Lopez said.

Beyond the health benefits, the Seed to Stomach initiative also promotes environmental sustainability and aims to empower people to be more self-sufficient.

“This program is about teaching sustainability,” Lopez said. “Our goal is to educate everyone on how to grow their own food and turn it into something they can be proud of.”

Lopez says the community can still easily grow a garden in Tucson’s desert climate, having an abundance of sun.

The Seed to Stomach program partners with all 20 community gardens across Tucson, supporting both experienced and new gardeners. Brittany Guerrero, Executive Director of Community Gardens of Tucson, expressed the importance of this collaboration.

“This program is a wonderful resource, they provide us with certain seeds we need,” Guerrero said. “Our mission is to build community gardens where Tucsonans can grow food, work, and learn together, while nurturing well-being in their communities.”