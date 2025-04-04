Watch Now
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday night classic car shows are back at Little Anthony's Diner, starting April 12th, where the parking lot transforms into a time machine, classic cars roll in and nostalgia takes the wheel.

It’s a fun event for families to enjoy. There will be prizes and giveaways, with a jumping air castle for kids.

Located at 7010 E. Broadway, the classic car shows will be twice a month from now until October, with the final show on November 1st.

The night shows run from 5-9 p.m. Registration is from 4-5 p.m.

More details on the 2025 classic car shows at Little Anthony’s Diner are here.

