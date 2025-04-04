TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday night classic car shows are back at Little Anthony's Diner, starting April 12th, where the parking lot transforms into a time machine, classic cars roll in and nostalgia takes the wheel.
It’s a fun event for families to enjoy. There will be prizes and giveaways, with a jumping air castle for kids.
Located at 7010 E. Broadway, the classic car shows will be twice a month from now until October, with the final show on November 1st.
The night shows run from 5-9 p.m. Registration is from 4-5 p.m.
More details on the 2025 classic car shows at Little Anthony’s Diner are here.
——
Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.