SARA seeks more volunteers for search and rescue missions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA), a nonprofit organization, is looking for new volunteers to join its team of community members who donate their time and skills to save lives across the region.

SARA conducts more than 100 search and rescue missions each year, logging more than 4,400 hours of volunteer time at no cost to taxpayers.

SARA Vice President Richard Hounshell said no prior certifications are required to join.

"We do not require our volunteers to come to us with already any certifications whatsoever. We provide all of that training in-house. That's not to say that having those skills wouldn't be beneficial, but it's just not required," Hounshell said.

Training covers a wide range of disciplines, including technical rope rescues, wilderness searching, cave rescues, and swift water rescues.

Hounshell said the organization is looking for active hikers who are in good physical condition.

"That level of fitness that's required to hike for 10 hours potentially looking for a missing subject, who can carry a rescue pack that's somewhere around 30 pounds or so. Who just has a general interest in the outdoors and wants to learn about medicine and treating people that are maybe having the worst day of their lives," Hounshell explained.

Hounshell said a personal experience inspired him to get involved.

"I joined because a friend of mine broke his leg, and the SARA volunteers came and helped facilitate his rescue. They got him a helicopter and got him out of the canyon where he was stuck and after that happened I was like well I'm gonna do that," Hounshell said.

I spoke with hiker Jacqueline Vidal at Sabino Canyon, who said she was not previously aware of SARA but was intrigued by the organization.

"Not good that they're needed but I think that's a great resource here in town and yeah, I'm actually curious where I can learn more about them," Vidal said.

Vidal, an avid hiker and climber, said she knows the importance of coming prepared on the trail.

"Catch me out here middle of the day in the heat, I'll have my hat and my electrolytes and my water. I'm a desert baby so I don't mind the heat at all," Vidal continued.

SARA does not charge for its services, rescue of any kind or the medical care they provide.

Hounshell says if you become an applicant and become part of the training process, it is required you attend all of those trainings.

"There is no leeway on that unfortunately because of the amount of effort that we have to put forth to train individuals. So if somebody can't make a specific night, then they would need to consider another year that they can apply," Hounshell said.

SARA has two new member orientations coming up for those interested in joining the 2026 candidate class. The two options are June 16 and July 23 at 7 p.m. at the SARA house located at 5990 Sabino Canyon Road.

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