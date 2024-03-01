Santa Rita High School Hosts 10th Annual Black History Brain Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 10th annual Black History Month Brain Bowl was held at Santa Rita High School on Thursday.

Sixteen teams from TUSD schools faced off to answer questions about black history, ranging from science and history to arts and entertainment.

The contest was set up as a bracket-style competition similar to March Madness. Dodge Magnet Middle School was the winner of the Brain Bowl this year, with two teams from Dodge facing off in the final round.

In addition to being a fun competition for students, Dr. Tonya Strozier says the event holds a deeper purpose.

“It’s really important because black history, or African American history, is American history,” said Dr. Tonya Strozier, TUSD Director of African American Student Services. “So this is really a way for us to help our families and students and schools really dive deep into this information so that it can enrich our lives.”

Jada McBride, an 8th grade student from Borman K-8 School, focused on the literature and history categories for her team, which came in third place overall. She says that the event was a great opportunity to learn about black history while working as a team.

“I had a good time with my teammates,” McBride said. “We studied together before the Brain Bowl. We did it as a group.”

The event was put on by the district’s African American student services department.

They began preparing for the event back in October, choosing questions based on six categories and distributing study packets for students.

Teachers also volunteered as coaches to ready each team.

