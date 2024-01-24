Rock on! Music school for all ages brings new sounds to the Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drum roll please!

From beginner musicians to rock stars, students of all ages are encouraged to march to the beat of their own drum at an Eastside music school.

"As the sun is starting to set a little bit on my military career, I thought this would be a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community, said John Sacia.

From the Air National Guard, to the stage at School of Rock Tucson.

For employees like Ruby Joe Tuck, School of Rock has become a second home.

“I'm someone who really needs a community," she said. "I'm someone who has struggled doing things by myself and being here and working with John has become really important to me.”

Establishing a connection with others through music is the harmony that keeps the sounds alive. Sacia explains to KGUN9 his mission as a business owner.

“Before music education was approached with teaching someone a sport but never putting them on a team," he said. "Now we teach them the sport while they're playing on the team."

Teaching children as young as 2 years old, to adults up to 70 years old— School of Rock wants to bring back that community atmosphere on and off the stage.

“Part of School of Rock's motto is really to believe in getting people in groups," said Tuck. "When you're just doing lessons only it doesn't really go anywhere from there. It takes a lot to have self motivation.”

Whether it’s the guitar, piano, or the drums there is something for everyone regardless of age.

“What I want out of this is a chance for people to either catch up or to pick up where they left off and and enjoy the wonderful art that is music," said Sacia.

School of Rock Tucson is having a concert on Jan. 27, 2024 at Hotel Congress from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on their event visit their website by clicking here.

They are located at 6586 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715.