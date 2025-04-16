Riders react to proposal to end bus route 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is taking a closer look at how to fund its public transportation system, including Sun Link, Sun Tran, and Sun Van. City leaders are exploring new funding options and service adjustments, like eliminating Route 5 and re-aligning Route 22.

Route 5 in Tucson operates along Pima Street and West Speedway Boulevard. It connects Udall Transit Station to Pima Community College West. Route 5 overlaps with other routes like 4 and 22. While the route serves a big part of Tucson, it’s identified as low-performing by Sun Tran.

Tucson invests about 9% of its general fund in mass transit. That's higher than other cities in Arizona, like Mesa, which contributes nearly 3%. If Route 5 is eliminated, it would save the city $1.6 million, according to a mayor and council memo.

Frequent bus rider Angelina says she takes Route 5 to and from work every day.

“Otherwise, I would have to walk half a mile to the 34, and with the heat getting worse, that's not something I look forward to," said Angelina.

Route 22 could undergo a realignment to provide better service. It would cost about $270,000, but it would connect riders to Pima Community College West, where some students rely on that transportation.

“I’ve also noticed, since I often take the route from further up there, that the college kids and the high school kids use this bus a lot. So, it's not as if it was only a few old people like me," Angelina said.

As of right now, the city is not making any changes to either route.

Another frequent bus rider, Raymond, says Route 5 isn’t his usual route, but he understands the need.

“I have a lot of friends who ride that particular bus, and they have no other way to get around. I don’t think they should eliminate it, Raymond said.

The Department of Transportation Mobility, along with Sun Tran staff, is moving forward with public outreach for the proposal.

Andy Bemis, deputy director of transportation and mobility, tells me they will return to the mayor and council at a later time with the results of the public feedback for their consideration.