Pima Meals on Wheels faces uncertainty after federal layoffs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Recent federal layoffs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have raised concerns about potential impacts on local programs serving seniors, particularly Meals on Wheels.

The Administration for Community Living, which coordinates federal policy on aging and disability, experienced significant staff reductions as part of a broader reorganization.

In Pima County, where 22% of residents are 65 or older — double the percentage in 1950— such programs are vital.

Pima Meals on Wheels delivers approximately 14,000 meals annually to home-bound seniors.

Robert Ojeda, CEO of the Pima Council on Aging, emphasized the collaborative efforts to support older adults.

"We work with other partner organizations to make sure that our older adult community have food to be able to make it every day," Ojeda said.

​He also expressed concern about the potential delays in federal resources reaching local levels due to the administrative changes.

"What concerns us is that as all these changes take place, there’s probably going to be lag time to really get those federal resources at the local level," he said.

​Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, a partner in the Pima Meals on Wheels program, has already taken steps in response to funding uncertainties by consolidating two warehouses into one.

Ana Bustamante, a case manager and fill-in delivery driver for Lutheran Social Services, highlighted the importance of the services.

"There’s so many people that have no family, nobody to help them out or anything," Bustamante said. "It’s rewarding, and we try to do as much as we can."​

She voiced concerns about potential cuts, as well.

"Hopefully they won’t cut the meals because these are American people that need the food, people that worked all their lives," she said.​

Dick Mechling, a Meals on Wheels recipient, appreciates the convenience the program offers.

"I can just put them in my microwave, and after five minutes I have something to eat," Mechling said. ​

Despite the uncertainties, Mechling remains optimistic.

"I just trust Trump, I really do," he said. "Of course, there could be issues that cause whatever."

​Nationally, Meals on Wheels America has expressed urgent concerns about the loss of expertise and potential disruption of services due to the ACL staff reductions.

While immediate effects in Pima County are yet to be fully realized, local organizations remain vigilant.

Ojeda noted that their organization hasn't seen any immediate impacts from the layoffs. However, the proactive measures taken by partners like Lutheran Social Services underscore the importance of preparedness in the face of funding uncertainties.