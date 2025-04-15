Pima County officials warn of early heat risks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With summer-like temperatures arriving early, Pima County officials are warning the public about the dangers of extreme heat.

Dr. Greg Hess, the county’s chief medical examiner, said heat becomes deadly when the body can’t cool itself, especially during extended hot and dry spells.

“The risk goes up for heat-related deaths the longer it stays hot and dry,” Dr. Hess said.

Those most vulnerable include people without shelter, reliable air conditioning or access to medical care. That includes unhoused individuals, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions or substance use.

Heat-related deaths in the county have dropped slightly, from 176 in 2023 to 146 in 2024, but the numbers are still high.

Experts are still unsure what exactly triggers the spike in deaths, but Dr. Hess urges people to watch for signs like confusion, red skin and lack of sweating.

Officials advise staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure and checking on others as temperatures continue to rise.