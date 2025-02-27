Pima County adds '988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline' sign near base of Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new sign at the base of Mt. Lemmon on the Catalina Highway is serving a crucial purpose—reminding those in crisis that they are not alone and that help is just a phone call away.

The sign displays the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a national resource connecting people to trained professionals who can provide immediate support.

David Delawder with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southern Arizona says a simple sign can make a significant difference for someone struggling.

"I think it’s hard for people to understand that you can get to a point where that’s the only solution to the problem you’re having," Delawder said. "It’s lucky that not everybody has experienced that, and it’s a real thing at the same time."

Mark Persons with the Pima County Health Department says the sign's placement at the base of Mt. Lemmon was intentional. While the mountain is a popular getaway for visitors and outdoor enthusiasts, it’s also a place where people come to escape personal stress.

"It doesn’t have to be necessarily somebody that’s having thoughts of suicide," Persons said. "It can be somebody that’s having a real hopeless day and needs some kind of support. They can call that number."

According to Persons, Pima County reports around 200 suicides a year, with most occurring at home. However, about 25% happen outdoors in places like parks and Mt. Lemmon.

For those concerned about a loved one’s mental health, Delawder stresses the importance of direct communication.

"When people say, ‘Are you going to hurt yourself?’ That’s kind of beating around the bush," Delawder said. "It’s really important to be direct, and people will be honest and say, ‘Yes, I do need help.’ That’s where the healing starts to happen."

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support and guidance.

NAMI will be hosting its annual mental illness victory walk this April to continue raising awareness for those experiencing mental illness.