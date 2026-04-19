Pima Council on Aging consolidates all of its operations at the Katie Dusenberry Building in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Council on Aging announced today it is consolidating all operations at the Katie Dusenberry Building in Tucson.

The organization is moving its services to their location at 600 S. Country Club Rd. PCOA is leaving the Lupu Building on Broadway, a transition the organization noted it makes with a heavy heart.

"PCOA founder Marian Lupu worked tirelessly to acquire the Broadway location, believing the organization deserved a permanent home. PCOA stated it will continue to honor Lupu's legacy at the new building through the services it provides, the people it serves, and the mission she entrusted to the organization." PCOA said in a statement.

All PCOA services and support will continue without interruption. These programs include information and referral, family caregiver support, rights and benefits, critical case management, healthy living, the Neighbors Care Alliance, ombudsman, and Medicare.

Additionally, PCOA's affiliate organization, Pima Care at Home, will continue providing certified caregiver training at the Country Club location.

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