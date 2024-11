TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night hit-and-run on the Eastside at Broadway and Kolb, according to Tucson Police.

The adult man was declared dead at the scene. Police are still working to identify the victim.

TPD says right now they do not have a description of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.