TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing man.

63-year-old Robert Ponsford was last seen in Kileen Texas on June 14th but his vehicle was found in Reddington Pass.

PCSD says he may be on foot in the Reddington Pass area.

According to PCSD, Ponsford is 63-years-old. He's 5'8" and about 175 pounds. He has brown or hazel eyes and grey hair.

They are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.