Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismEastside News

Actions

Parvo virus threatens dogs as temperatures rise

As Arizona starts to heat up, more people are taking their dogs outside, increasing the risk of Parvo virus.
PARVO.png
Posted at 5:35 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 08:35:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures warm up and more people head outside for summer activities, there is an increased risk for dogs to contract the highly contagious Parvo virus.

“Parvo virus is a highly contagious virus particularly affecting canines,” Douglas Patriquin, CEO of Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, said. While it mainly impacts puppies, dogs of all ages can be infected.

“What makes it unique is it's a particularly hardy virus. It may be in the soil, on your countertop, or the floor, and you don’t even notice it.”

If your dog is unvaccinated, the virus is difficult to avoid.

“The way it goes from canine to canine is through body fluids, diarrhea, or vomiting," Patriquin said. "Your dog picks it up by just walking across that area and ingesting it. It’s highly contagious and highly lethal.”

Parvo virus has a 90% mortality rate, but vaccinations can protect dogs from the disease.

“Right now it’s really just fluids and overnight care," Patriquin said. "There are antiviral treatments, but they are not that effective.”

However, a new treatment offers hope.

“There’s a new treatment out, a monoclonal antibody that you can give your pet once they have Parvo virus. It’s shown to be incredibly effective," Patriquin said. "The trouble is, it’s brand new to the market. It’s just come out in the last month or two and is hard to get. Hopefully, over the next year or two, it will become readily available in all practices.”

With Parvo having such a high mortality rate for dogs, it's important to keep their vaccinations up to date, avoid contact with unknown dogs, and be cautious of where they walk if they are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

EASTSIDE RESOURCES

City Council Ward 2 City of Tucson Resources Tanque Verde HS Student View
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism

1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023