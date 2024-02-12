Old Fort Lowell neighborhood builds community through Treasures and Trifles sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With a line of cars outside the San Pedro Chapel in the Old Fort Lowell neighborhood, Carmen Nemesszeghy and her daughter couldn't resist heading to the annual Treasures and Trifles sale.

Nemesszeghy moved from Puerto Rico recently and said this sale is a great way to get to know her neighborhood.

"We're looking for treasures but we're looking to find the neighbors around here," she said. "And to do what the locals do."

The neighborhood association collects items for the sale over the last several months. While the association has hosted sales for over 40 years, the Treasures and Trifles sale began 4 years ago.

"All of the proceeds go right back into our neighborhood, the historic preservation, and the preservation of the chapel," Kimberly Franklin, the vice president of the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Association, said.

The sale continues through Sunday afternoon at 3pm. The items that aren't sold will be donated to the Firefighters Association as they will host their own sale.