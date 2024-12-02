Nonprofit expands facility to meet growing community need for assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — God’s Vast Resources, a local nonprofit, has opened a new, larger facility to better serve families in need of assistance. Located on the east side of Tucson, the expansion adds 5,500 square feet to the organization’s previous space, enabling them to support more families than ever before.

The nonprofit, which has been serving the community since 2013, moved into an old bank building just three weeks ago and opened its doors to the public the very same day. The larger space allows for increased food storage and a clothing area five times the size of their former location.

Debbie Struble, co-founder of God’s Vast Resources, said the move was crucial to meeting the rising demand. "It’s a God commandment to serve people—to feed them and clothe them," she said. "This expansion allows us to bring in much more food and better serve our community."

Since the relocation, the organization has hosted its largest distribution event yet, assisting 137 households, which is nearly 500 people. With the holiday season underway, Struble mentioned that many families are seeking additional support, especially for special meals during the holidays.

"When families don’t have enough food in the refrigerator, it’s pretty impossible to prepare for those special dinners," she said.

God’s Vast Resources is continuing its work with weekly food distributions on Thursday's and Friday's from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The nonprofit is also calling for donations and volunteers to help meet the growing need. Struble says people can help by applying for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.