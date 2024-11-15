New sport 'Rickleball' gaining popularity across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new sport called "Rickleball" is quickly catching the attention of Arizona residents. Created by Dick Bemis, a retired physical education teacher, the game is designed for anyone, with any skill level to play.

Two years ago, Bemis had the idea to create a game that anyone could play. His inspiration came during a time of personal reflection when he began writing down the rules, strategies, and game details.

Bemis wanted to combine his wife's experience, a retired racquetball champion, with another sport that has blown up in popularity, pickleball. The first game was played on a court near City High School in Tucson. "I kind of just drew the lines in magic marker and put up the net that I had and just started playing this game,” said Bemis.

Rickleball’s simplicity and accessibility have made it a hit not only in Tucson, but across Arizona. Martee Robinson, one of Bemis’ first players, said, "He’s passionate along with his wife. They both thought it up and just wanted it to happen."

Bemis' goal was to create a sport that anyone could enjoy, including people in wheelchairs. "It’s a little bit easier than pickleball," he said. "It’s great for seniors and anyone who wants to be active," said Diane Osterfeld, another Rickleball player.

Since its creation, Rickleball has spread across Arizona, with new competitions popping up at locations such as the Mariposa Resort, the Tucson Racquet Club, and in Phoenix at the Family Life Center.

For those interested in trying Rickleball, Bemis offers lessons every Friday at the Udall Recreation Center on Tucson’s east side, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, from noon - 1 p.m. and 1:15 - 2:15 p.m.