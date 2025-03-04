New plans for old Sears at Park Place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A commercial landmark on Tucson’s eastside is making a comeback—but in a different form. The Sears store at Park Place, closed since 2018, is evolving to something new.

The Sears that opened in 1965 was important in a lot of lives.

“My dad and I used to always go there.”

Now JL Burnett owns the Lego Bricks and Mini Figs store across from Park Place. He was sad to see the old Sears close six years ago.

Now Evergreen Development and Wentworth Property Company are reviving the building—and even reviving some of that mid century style.

Dan Postal of Wentworth says the Park Place location as a lot going for it: great access off Broadway, and connection to a strong mall.

“Park Place Mall. unlike a lot of malls around the country, is still a very vibrant mall. A lot of them are dying off. So it was finding a way to take this, this old Sears that has been sitting here vacant, and really making a key piece of the mall that's otherwise been very vibrant and full.”

Bryan Lamond of Evergreen says with a world of competition from on-line sales, the building is too big to be one large store so it will become a collection of restaurants and retail.

“I think we're catering to the bulk of the demand and doing stuff that is for the community a little bit more exciting than larger format retail.”

The back part of the store is already open as Public Storage rental space.

The part facing Broadway will be a Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers restaurant and some other retail they’re still lining up.

The restaurant should be open in about a year and a half.

Farther down the road is the prospect of apartments where the old Sears Tire Center is now.

As a business owner—and Tucsonan—JL Burnett is happy to see something new for the neighborhood.

“I think it’s great that we see some new thriving businesses that help boost our community.”