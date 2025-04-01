New partnership between TMC Health and Arizona Oncology brings providers, patients into system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In response to the increasing number of cancer diagnoses nationwide, TMC Health has partnered with Arizona Oncology Physicians to establish the TMC Health Cancer Center, aiming to enhance cancer care across Southern Arizona.

The collaboration was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, attended by cancer survivor Pamela Neal, who credits TMC Health with saving her life after her colorectal cancer diagnosis.

Neal reflected on her experience, and expressed gratitude.

"Without them I wouldn’t be here because they are such a nurturing and encouraging source of your recovery," she said.

Jennifer Mendrzycki, President and CEO of TMC Health, highlighted the scope of the new initiative.

"It will be over five different sites serving the greater Tucson area," she said. "And we are thrilled to be partnering with the physicians who have come over from Arizona Oncology."

This expansion is set to bring together more than 40 providers and serve approximately 18,000 patients under the TMC Health umbrella.

Dr. Delmer Montoya of Arizona Oncology emphasized the benefits of the partnership for patient care coordination.

"You will have access to multiple specialties," Montoya said. "You will have all the records in the same place. It’ll be easier to connect with other physicians from different specialties."

Neal echoed the sentiment, appreciating the integrated approach.

"It’s comforting to know that if something happens and you’re in the hospital, they have everything," she said.

The TMC Health Cancer Center represents a significant advancement in the region's healthcare landscape, promising comprehensive and streamlined cancer treatment for Southern Arizona residents.