New Eastside restaurant redefines Mexican cuisine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new restaurant on East Broadway, Copal Contemporary Mexican Cuisine, is redefining Mexican cuisine by using flavors from around the world, with the atmosphere to boot.

"We took inspiration from all our travels and combined flavors that aren't your typical traditional Mexican food," said owner Alejandro Bohon.

Bohon emphasized the pride his kitchen takes in making almost everything in-house. "It's a one hundred percent from-scratch kitchen. I think the only thing that comes in a can is ketchup," he said.

The restaurant also has an almost completely zero-waste kitchen, ensuring sustainability by reusing ingredients. For example, corn cobs are re-purposed to make ice cream.

Adding to its unique charm, burns white copal incense, creating an inviting aroma and cleansing the space of any negative energy. The restaurant also collaborates with local businesses, emphasizing community support.

"It's all about support," Bohon said. "That's what I really like about the food industry now. It used to be everyone against each other. Now, everyone shares ideas, collaborates, and has dinner together. I really enjoy that."

Copal is located at 5340 E. Broadway, in the old home of The Dutch.