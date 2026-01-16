New Eastside clinic opens as Arizona faces growing doctor shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Finding a primary care doctor in Arizona can be a challenge. Every county in the state is considered at least a partial health professional shortage area, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

That shortage means longer wait times for patients and growing burnout among providers as demand continues to outpace supply. But, Tucsonans have a new option on the Eastside.

The Neighborhood Clinic has opened right off Grant and Wilmot Rd. It offers primary care services, sports physicals and mental health care.

Athena Kehoe

Veronica Garcia is a nurse practitioner and explains the clinic’s focus is on building relationships.

“You know everybody, you know your front receptionist, you'll see that first. You're gonna know your medical assistants as a patient, you'll know your provider," Garcia explains.

The clinic is open on weekdays. Acceptable insurance plans include Cigna, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Banner Health System, Medicare, and Medicare Managed Care.

“This is a family environment so we want to be able to take care of, you know, the children to the adolescents and our older population," Garcia says.