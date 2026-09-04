National Park Service wants to ease bike rules, seeks public feedback

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Park Service is proposing changes that could make it easier to allow bicycles and e-bikes on roads and trails in national parks.

According to the National Park Service press release, the proposed rule would remove what the agency calls redundant requirements that can cause delays and add administrative costs.

The agency says the change would also create a consistent process for allowing bicycles and e-bikes on roads, in parking areas and on trails in national parks. The proposal follows several executive orders from President Donald Trump aimed at reducing regulations and improving national parks.

Damion Alexander Biking at Saguaro National Park

Damion Alexander is one of many cycling enthusiasts in Southern Arizona.

“You've heard of the five Cs of Arizona. I think that we should get rid of the one that says citrus and replace it with cycling. It's just that good," Alexander says.

For cyclists in Southern Arizona, the proposal could mean more opportunities to ride in national parks.

“I'm all in favor of creating more trail systems, more access, more ways to encourage people to use our national parks. It's called public land. It belongs to all of us," Alexander says.

Matthew Nelson works for the Arizona Trails Association, a nonprofit that helps maintain the 800-mile Arizona Trail.

“Bicycle use in national parks is kind of a rare thing," Nelson says.

Athena Kehoe Saguaro National Park

Nelson supports making it easier to allow bikes on roads, but he has concerns about expanding access to trails.

“If the structure wasn't designed with bike use in mind, it's going to be a very unpleasant experience for the biker," Nelson explains, "and then I think some natural resources could suffer from that new use."

Nelson says similar concerns apply to e-bikes because many trails were not designed for motorized vehicles.

“While I'm encouraged by this proposed rule, I think we need to approach it with caution and also keep in mind that we can't put a use that the trail is not designed for on it and expect for things to be just fine without ample studies and funding and things like that," Nelson explains.

Public comment

Under current rules, opening a new bike trail in a national park can require a public process that gives people an opportunity to weigh in.

The proposed rule would remove that requirement in some circumstances, leaving it up to park superintendents to determine whether public input is needed.

“We need to completely flood the agency with our opinions and our feelings to remind them that parks are important to people. Access is also important, so we provide the direction to the agency, and they should listen to us," Nelson says.

The NPS argues the current requirement actually conflicts with federal policy, which says public comment on Environmental Assessments is discretionary, not mandatory.

The proposal is now open for public comment. Comments must be submitted by Nov. 2, 2026.