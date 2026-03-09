Mrs. T’s historic Al-Marah Equine Center will be sold, per U of A

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona plans to sell an 80-acre equine center that was gifted to the school a decade ago.

The property, known as Al-Marah, carries a legacy closely tied to the woman who built it. Longtime Arabian horse breeder Ruth Tankersley was known for her passion for horses and her ability to bring people together. Before her death in 2013, she left the land to the university.

KGUN 9

For many in Tucson’s horse community, her impact is still personal.

Ron Zimmerling, a Tucson resident of nearly 70 years, remembers Tankersley simply as “Mrs. T.” His wife, Suzanne, first met her through the Southern Arizona Arabian Horse Association.

"She just knew everybody and she was one of those people that if we had common interests, she found out that that you liked horses and she'd say, I want you for dinner tomorrow night, and then you would be there and I would be there," Zimmerling says.

"Mrs. T invited my wife and I to a clinic she was having at her ranch in Williams, the Hat Ranch," Zimmerling says.

KGUN 9 Picture from the Hat Ranch in Williams, AZ

He explains that Mrs. T's mother was a representative in Illinois, and her father was a senator. Mrs. T built a reputation in the Arabian horse world.

“Her dream was to have a field of Arabian horses," Zimmerling says.

Mrs. T sometimes visited schools, helping students practice reading while also teaching them about Arabian horses.

Her work and breeding philosophy were later documented in Mary Jane Parkinson’s book, “And Ride Away Singing: The Breeding Philosophy of Bazy Tankersley and the History of Al-Marah Arabians.”

Zimmerling says Mrs. T often talked about what would happen to the equine center when she would inevitably pass away. “She said my goal is to leave it to the University of Arizona.”

Pima County Assessor's Office An undated photo of the Al-Marah Equine Center.

Tankersley died in 2013 at the age of 91. In her will, she left the Al-Marah property to the U of A, which has since used the facility for equine science classes and hands-on learning.

However, the Al-Marah property is expected to be sold.

The Pima County Flood Control District says it could be interested in acquiring part of the land along Sabino Creek for restoration if the university is willing to sell.

In a statement, a county official said the property could qualify for its Floodprone Land Acquisition Program, which allows the agency to buy land from willing sellers in flood-prone areas.

The county says they have begun reaching out to the University of Arizona to see whether they would consider selling a portion of the site to the district.

“I understand the U of A’s got business to run but my wife and I were both, well, just personally upset because that's what she wanted, you know, and she gave it to them,” Zimmerling explains.

The Tanque Verde Valley Association, a volunteer-led group that connects residents and neighborhood organizations across the Tanque Verde Valley, says it is also looking into the future of the Al-Marah Equine Center. The group says it hopes to protect open space and maintain the area’s equestrian heritage, and encourages neighbors interested in the issue to reach out through its website.

Still, pieces of Mrs. T's legacy remain.

In Ron and Suzanne’s backyard stands Dream, an Arabian horse connected to the Al-Marah lineage.

KGUN 9 Dream

“She's the last that came from what Mrs. Tankersley left to the university. So, you got to see the last!"

The U of A says the property has not yet been officially listed for sale. KGUN 9 asked additional questions about the process, including whether the university must follow specific criteria when selling the land, but spokesperson Mitch Zak declined further comment.